77º

LIVE

Sponsored

How sleep affects mental health, and ways to improve both!

Derrick Shore, Houston Life Host

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Texas Mattress Makers, Houston, Houston Life, Sponsored

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – April is Stress Awareness Month. We all know stress is a direct result of our mental health. How does sleep affect mental health?

The two go hand-in-hand. Like how we use exercise equipment to maintain our physical health, your mattress is an important tool to get the best rest possible for your body and mental health.

Don’t let lack of sleep factor into your daily stress, prioritize sleep and establish a healthy bedtime routine to see an improvement in your mental health and life!

FLASH SALE NOW THROUGH THIS WEEKEND ONLY!!

Starting now through this Weekend ONLY Save HUGE with our top selling queen mattress sets at $999 + FREE Accessories & FREE Delivery!!!

Texas Mattress Makers: Mattress Stores in Houston

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Three-time Emmy winner, dog lover, uncle, electric car driver, cookie eater.

email

facebook

instagram

Award-winning broadcast journalist covering local, regional, national and international stories. Recognized in the industry for subject matter expertise including: Legal/Court Research, the Space Industry, Education, Environmental Issues, Underserved Populations and Data Visualization.

email