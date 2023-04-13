77º

Disney On Ice skates into Houston this weekend with ‘Frozen,’ ‘Encanto,’ and more favorites

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

‘Disney On Ice’ is back in Houston this weekend, and it’s all set to transport fans into two of the most popular Disney films – Frozen and Encanto. Guests can sing-along to their favorite songs while watching world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and plenty more. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a preview of this weekend’s magical event.

(Did someone say the Family Madrigal??? But shhhh, we don’t talk about Bruno! 😉)

Guests can sing-along to their favorite songs while watching world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and plenty more.

Audiences will get to see Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Mirabel, Isabela and Luisa, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, and Goofy and many others.

For tickets and info, click HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a preview of this weekend’s magical event.

