Derrick and Justin try out the new Hair App on Houston Life

HOUSTON LIFE – Justin Stapleton never knows what he’s signing up for when he agrees to come on Houston Life.

Earlier this morning one of the producers asked to take photos.

No explanation.

No details.

So now we’re about to find out what it’s all about.

The team discovered a new filter.

It’s called the long hair filter.

You can get it through an app called, ‘face app.’

WATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW FOR THE BIG REVEAL AT 1:00PM.