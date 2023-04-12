Benefits of stroke rehabilitation program at Memorial Hermann in Katy

Recovering after a stroke can be challenging. Here’s a look at how doctors use rehabilitative physical exercises and virtual reality to help stroke patients recover at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy.

Recovering after a stroke can be challenging. But at Memorial Hermann Katy, the staff is committed to improving patients’ quality of life through their inpatient stroke rehabilitation program.

The rehabilitation program is designed specifically to make the recovery process engaging and effective. According to Memorial Hermann, patients have better outcomes if transitioned to an inpatient rehabilitation facility where they can relearn basic mobility, such as climbing stairs.

In addition to physical activities, the rehabilitation facility offers innovative services benefiting other areas of the mind and body. Such as the use of a computer, books, music, and virtual reality games could help enhance rehabilitation for stroke patients, making it more engaging and mentally stimulating. Or speech therapy for patients finding it difficult to speak.

If you like more information on the program, visit their website.

You can also watch the video above about the program and how a stroke patient benefited from their services.