A first-look at the popular production of ‘Tosca,’ opening at the Houston Grand Opera April 21st

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – One of the world’s favorite operas is heading to the Houston Grand Opera next week, and if you’ve never been, ‘Tosca’ is a production that’s got it all.

It’s a fiery mix of political crime, love, obsession and tragedy, and it’s opening at the Wortham Center April 21 through May 5.

HGO Studio alumna, Soprano Tamara Wilson, who is now one of the most recognizable voices in opera performs her role debut as the fiery Tosca in this Puccini masterpiece.

Tickets are available at HGO.org,or call (713) 228-6737.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Tamara all about her role in Tosca, her long-running musical career, and how she now calls Houston home.