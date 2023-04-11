Fun things to do at this year’s Galveston County Fair and Rodeo

This weekend the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo kicks off! There will be live music, food, and one-on-one time with animals! The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo is also known for their seafood cook-off! The head cook competing stopped by to show us some secrets to a delicious Seafood Gumbo!

GALVESTON – This weekend kicks off the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo! If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your kids this weekend, it’s the place to be!

The fair runs from April 14th through April 23rd, 2023, at Jack Brooks Park, in Hitchcock, TX. You can expect Rodeo action, fun carnival rides, livestock contests, and a Seafood and BBQ cook-off competition!

In 2022, the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo awarded $56,845 worth of scholarships, and over $1.1 million was generated through their auctions for youth.

There will be 13 musical acts performing at this year’s fair, and new this year, will be the ‘Globe of Death’ motorcycle thrill show and aerial ‘high flying.’

For the family and small kids, you can attend the Petting Zoo, there will be kids’ pedal tractor pulls, and a carnival! Mutton Bustin’ Pee Wee Swine shows, and fun Rodeo games will be available too.

Rodeo action includes wild cow milking, bull riding, and of course, the Championship Rodeo.

2023 ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP:

Thursday, April 13 – sneak peek

“Trey from the Fe” Louis

Kin Faux

Friday, April 14 - Opening Day

Jon Stork

William Clark Green

Saturday, April 15

Brandon McDermott Band

Josh Ward

Sunday, April 16

Chente Barrera & Taconazo w/ Raulito Navaira

Marcos Orozco Y Grupo Rebelde

David Lee Garza and Los

Thursday, April 20

Bag Of Donuts

Friday, April 21

Bri Bagwell

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Saturday, April 22

Matt Castillo

Giovanni and the Hired Guns

Ahead of the Seafood cook-off, we learned some secrets to a Seafood Gumbo from the Head cook competing in the competition!

Watch the video above for a detailed look at what to expect, and the full Seafood Gumbo demonstration. See the recipe below.

To Start:

2-3 tbsp neutral oil

1-pound fresh okra cut into rounds

In a sauté pan, heat oil and add chopped okra until it is no longer slimy, and it is cooked down soft. Once done set aside.

Roux:

1 cup neutral oil (never olive oil)

1 cup all-purpose flour

In a large Magnalite, stock pot, soup pot, or cast-iron Dutch oven, add oil and heat to medium low, add flour, cook low and slow, stirring constantly with a whisk or your trusty kitchen spoon until the roux is a dark brick color almost chocolate. Remember to constantly stir it because the roux will burn quickly. Once your desired color is reached, follow the next steps.

Gumbo:

5-6 cloves of garlic minced (also called the Pope)

Holy trinity:

1.5 large yellow sweet onions small diced

2 celery ribs small diced

1 large bell pepper small diced

Add the Pope and Holy Trinity to the roux just made, this will stop the roux from getting darker and will cook the vegetables down. Stir with a large spoon until softened. Next,

Add:

128 oz of seafood stock

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground thyme

1 tsp cayenne

2 tbsp Cajun seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

2 bay leaves

Add all of those to your roux and veggie mixture and stir until incorporated, next add the smothered down okra you made in the beginning. Simmer on low to medium for a little while to let all the flavors meld.

And then:

Go to Katie’s Seafood Market and buy fresh Gulf Seafood. You’ll need:

1lb of shrimp, peeled and deveined.

1 filet of fresh fish from the Gulf of Mexico

½ lb of lump crab meat

1 lb crawfish tails.

Bring gumbo to a boil and cook until seafood is thoroughly cooked through. Critical step is the seafood must be added raw and cooked into the gumbo base as this is where the flavor is enriched.

Once the seafood is cooked, bring the gumbo down to a low simmer and add filé powder about 1 to 2 tsp. You want to add this last as this will help thicken the gumbo and add that last umph to it.

Serve over fresh rice or potato salad with a little splash of Crystal Hot sauce.

Enjoy!!

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS, CLICK HERE.