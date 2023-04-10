What’s New with James Beard Award Winner Chris Shepherd?

HOUSTON – Derrick Shore is catching up with Chris Shepard, the 2014 James Beard Award winner for best chef.

He is known for these restaurants: Underbelly, One Fifth, and Georgia James. And for his philanthropic views.

He saw the need to help food and beverage workers when they needed it the most. Whether it’s a natural disaster, medical concern, or an unforeseen hardship, he founded the Southern Smoke Foundation to take care of their own in the industry. They have distributed more than $10.4 million to food and beverage workers nationwide.

If you like to help this cause and enjoy a good time, save the following dates October 13 – 14. The Southern Smoke Festival returns in 2023, where you can see some of the most talented chefs and personalities, eat their delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment while supporting the food and beverage workers.

For more information about the Southern Smoke Foundation, click → here.

See what else Chris Shepherd is up to in the video above.