Ever wonder if you’re buying and preparing your meat wrong?

HOUSTON – Meat lovers and cooks know that butchering is an art that takes skill. So, Chris Shepherd brought his friend Ryan Cade to share the basics of buying meat to cutting it properly.

R-C Ranch Meats

Two friends, Ryan Cade and Blake Robertson, co-founded R-C Ranch Texas Craft Meats in 2010 to provide high-quality food for the people, especially wagyu beef, which they consider to be the best. Because they both love their local community, they started selling quality meat from their 3,000-square-foot store at the Historic Houston Farmers Market. So, when you buy from R-C Ranch, you’re purchasing straight from their family ranch in Bailey’s Prairie near Angleton.

In addition to getting fresh, local meat from them, they are also collaborating with Alex Bregman on a 100% natural jerky called El Jefe. It’s made from R-C Ranch’s recipe highlighting the special attributes of American Wagyu Beef. You can buy the El Jefe at HEB, R-C Ranch Butcher Shop, and it is also available for nationwide shipping through R-C Ranch.

R-C Ranch Classes

But that’s not all! R-C Ranch holds classes with different topics every month. This month’s class is a butchery class. Guests can learn how to identify meat cuts, cut them properly, and get the maximum uses to avoid waste. If you’re interested in attending, see below for information about the upcoming butchery class.

Butchery Class: Learn the Cuts

Wed. April 19

6 - 7:30 pm

R-C Ranch Butcher Shop, 2520 Airline Drive Suite

$100 per person

Click here to sign up

See the full interview and demonstrations in the video above.

For more information about the R-C Ranch, visit their website.