1DayHouston uniting 50,000 volunteers for one-day service event with exclusive concert access

HOUSTON – “Hate’s not working.”

“Hates never worked. Never has and never will.”

“And love is the only answer.”

“What would it look like if we were willing to unite with anyone to do good and no one to do wrong?”

- Jedidiah Thurner, Event Collaborator for Love Has No Limits

What started as a one-day community initiative in Los Angeles, with artists like Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, turned into a service movement, making its way to Houston called 1DayHouston.

On April 29th, 1DayHouston will unite 50,000 local volunteers to help the community. You and your family and friends can participate and make an impact during this biggest, historic community service project. But that’s not all. By volunteering, you will receive exclusive access to a concert.

Head to 1DayHouston.com or download the app to register. There is a registration fee of $15, which includes the official 1DayHouston t-shirt. Volunteers can pick a project based on location or interest, ranging from medical brigades to sports clinics, city beautification projects, and more. By joining the team and serving a minimum of three hours, the first 32K volunteers to sign up will be rewarded access to the exclusive concert event for one of two nights at the Toyota Center on April 29th and 30th.

The concert will have bits of country, hip-hop, and Latin flair. Kiotti Brown from the Houston Rockets and TV Host Jason Kennedy will emcee the event. With performances by…well that’s under wraps for now, but they will start announcing the artist lineup on Monday. So stay tuned. Follow them on social media or visit their website for more information about the event and the artist lineup.

