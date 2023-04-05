Lone Star College Open House

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – LSC Has a Lot to Offer!
On Tuesday, April 11 Lone Star College is hosting an Open House event. You can visit any of the campuses from 4-7 p.m and learn about all the great opportunities LSC has to offer. Find out about world-class academic programs, state-of-the-art workforce training, vibrant student life clubs, organizations and more.
LONE STAR COLLEGE SYSTEM
Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.