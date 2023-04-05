75º

Sponsored

Lone Star College Open House

Open House event on Tuesday, April 11 from 4-7 p.m. at any of the campuses

Enrique Ramirez, Reporter

Mecca Thompson, Houston Life Digital Contributor

Tags: Houston Life, Education, Houston, Lone Star
Lone Star College Open House (Lone Star College)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – LSC Has a Lot to Offer!

On Tuesday, April 11 Lone Star College is hosting an Open House event. You can visit any of the campuses from 4-7 p.m and learn about all the great opportunities LSC has to offer. Find out about world-class academic programs, state-of-the-art workforce training, vibrant student life clubs, organizations and more.

LONE STAR COLLEGE SYSTEM

