Celebrate flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine at the 8th Annual Black Restaurant Week

HOUSTON – Black Restaurant Week is an annual event celebrating the flavors of African, African American, and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson, their mission is to partner with black-owned restaurants and chefs to expand awareness and increase support for black culinary professionals.

Working with a non-profit organization, Feed the Soul Foundation, they give back by helping culinary businesses thrive in marginalized communities through business development resources and support to foster sustainable business growth.

And you can show your support by visiting one of the over 130 restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week from April 2 - 16, 2023.

Watch the full interview about the event and what is new in the video above.

And if you’re looking for the mouthwatering oxtail recipe - scroll down.

Craig Joseph, the owner of Houston This Is It Soul Food, shows how to make this delicacy from the luxury of your home.

Ingredients

Ox Tails

Red and Green Bell Pepper

Yellow Onion

Celery

Salt

Black Pepper

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Season All Seasoning or Tony Chachere

Flour

* All ingredients should be measured to your desired taste*

Instructions

On a stovetop, place oxtails in a pot proportional to the number of oxtails you are planning to prepare.

Fill the pot with water slightly covering the oxtails.

Turn your fire on medium/medium-low and bring it to a boil.

While your oxtails are heating up, chop up your bell peppers, onions, and celery and add to the pot.

Next, add your seasoning to your desired taste.

Stir all of your ingredients every 15 mins for 2.5 hours while your fire is on low. Add water as if it evaporates.

Once your oxtails are tender, create your gravy with flour and let it cook for 15 mins while constantly stirring the pot. Once the gravy thickens turn your stove off y, season to taste, and serve.

The recipe above is provided by Craig Joseph from Houston This Is It Soul Food. His restaurant is one of the participating restaurants in Black Restaurant Week.

Enjoy!