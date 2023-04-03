These Granny Basketball League Players Prove it is Never Too Late to Get in the Game

Conroe – The ladies of the Texas Two Steps put a whole new spin on what it means to be OG’s of basketball.

This group of local women meet Wednesday evenings at Peet Junior high school in Conroe to train for games in the Granny Basketball League.

Off their rockers…and onto the court!

The league follows the 1920′s rules, which include no jumping, no running, and only 2 dribbles. Even without the running the ladies still work up a sweat. “There’s definitely a fitness aspect to it, and my mobility is better, balance is better. Just all around fitness is better,” Texas 2 Steps player Janet Johnson told Houston Life.

With minimal contact, safety is the focus.

Any time a player takes a fall everyone yells, “granny down!”

The uniform is also in line with what women basketballers wore back in the day. Modesty protected, long socks and long sleeves keep the ladies covered and any skin peeking through leads to a Flesh Foul.

“My daughter said I should think of the uniform as representing the suffragettes of the 1920s who fought for the right to vote and where the start of everything, so that’s what I think about,” said Texas 2 Steps player, Lisa Gertsch.

Players of all levels are welcome. From people who have never played on a team at all, to international players. " I played in the 70s for the national team in my country the Dominican Republic,” said Mayra Paulino who is now a star on the Texas 2 Steps team.

“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of camaraderie, and we just had the best time and I can highly recommend it,” said Janet.

Texas 2 Steps Coach and Granny Basketball League Deputy Director, Chris Crowe said they are always looking for more players to join. Skill level doesn’t matter. The ladies just have a blast. I mean, even ladies that maybe didn’t play a lot. So if you’re even thinking about it, bring your friends and come watch practice,” said Chris.

One thing if for sure, the woman of the Texas two steps are proof that it is never too late to get back in the game.

Watch the Texas 2 Steps at training in the video above.