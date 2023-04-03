85º

More Surprises are on the way at Derrick Shore birthday party!

Coming up... Dominique Sachse!

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Sabiha Mahmood

Enrique Ramirez, Reporter

Christie Schultz

Mecca Thompson, Houston Life Digital Contributor

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

HOUSTON – Monday on Houston Life, we’re celebrating host Derrick Shore’s birthday. You’re invited to the party.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DERRICK! 🎂

Here’s what happened so far:

Surprise Number 1: Let him eat cake!

Jennifer Coolidge made a surprise visit. But, no she didn’t pop out of the cake.

Surprise Number 2: Birthday present!

The Flora Culture, 3100 Chimney Rock Rd dropped off a plant for Derrick to enjoy!

Surprise Number 3: Hello from Friends like Christine Noel!

Surprise Number 4: Balloon magic!

About the Authors:

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

