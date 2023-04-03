More Surprises are on the way at Derrick Shore birthday party!

HOUSTON – Monday on Houston Life, we’re celebrating host Derrick Shore’s birthday. You’re invited to the party.

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DERRICK! 🎂

Here’s what happened so far:

Surprise Number 1: Let him eat cake!

Jennifer Coolidge made a surprise visit. But, no she didn’t pop out of the cake.

Surprise Number 2: Birthday present!

The Flora Culture, 3100 Chimney Rock Rd dropped off a plant for Derrick to enjoy!

Surprise Number 3: Hello from Friends like Christine Noel!

Surprise Number 4: Balloon magic!