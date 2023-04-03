Catch the NCAA Men’s Final Four championship game watch party at 8th Wonder Brewery

It’s been a fun-filled few days here in Houston with all the celebs, athletes and sports, and now that we are down to the last two teams - 8th Wonder Brewery is hosting a fun watch party for the championship with an iconic piece of Houston history. Check out all the details for tonight’s event!

HOUSTON – It’s been a fun-filled few days here in Houston with all of the celebs, athletes and sports taking over the city!

And now that we are down to the last two teams, 8th Wonder Brewery is making their NCAA Final Four celebration a slam dunk!

The EaDo brewery is featuring pieces of the original 1971 NCAA Men’s Championship basketball court floor from the Astrodome in their taproom.

While checking out their huge selection of beers, (including the Cougar Paw and new Home Turf) fans can also check out the iconic piece of Houston history during their watch party tonight.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with 8th Wonder Brewery Co-Found Ryan Soroka all about the fun happening for the NCAA Men’s Final Four watch party tonight.