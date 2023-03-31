Phi Slama Jama’s Lynden Rose recaps his iconic basketball days as a UH coog!

HOUSTON – With the NCAA Men’s Final Four kicking off this weekend in Houston, we’re taking it way back to the 1980s with one of the most iconic players and eras in college basketball.

Lynden Rose was a member of ‘Phi Slama Jama,’ a group of basketball players at the University of Houston from 1982-1984 nick-named by many, for their extraordinary performance on the court with slam dunks and smooth moves.

The Phi Slama Jama Cougars advanced to the NCAA Final Four each year from 1982-1984 .

Stars from Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler and today’s guest Lynden Rose all took the court together and made history in H-Town during their years as athletes at the University of Houston.

For players in the NCAA Final Four this weekend, Lynden knows exactly what it’s like to be on the court with all eyes on everyone’s performance.

“It’s something you really can’t explain,” he says, when describing the atmosphere in a large arena with thousands of people watching you play.

Rose also adds, “Excitement is high, and kids are nervous, but it’s normal and truly an unforgettable experience.”

