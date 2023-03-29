Gear up for the ‘Stros with Stomp Factory at Opening Day Street Fest!

HOUSTON – Stomp Factory is a local performance and competition team mixing step with a touch of hip-hop. They came to our studios today to share their history and give a sneak peek of what to expect during their performance tomorrow at Opening Day Street Fest!

This group is the only in Houston to do step, like collegiate fraternities and sororities. They also do radio and TV work to help promote the 2022 World Series Champions and get the public excited to come out to Minute Maid Park and show support to the Houston Astros.

TOMORROW they will be performing at the Opening Day Street Fest, ahead of the Astros Home Opener. They’ll be stepping and entertaining the crowds in front of the Budweiser stage.

Throughout their time as a performance team, they’ve opened for H-Town legend Paul Wall, Comicpalooza, Houston Rockets and more!

Owner Crystal Garcia and her son run the studio as a powerful mom and son duo! They were one of few businesses to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic and are thrilled to still be doing what they love.

Watch the video above to hear more about Stomp Factory and get PUMPED for tomorrow’s Opening Day Street Fest!

If you’d like to connect with Stomp Factory, you can follow them on Instagram.