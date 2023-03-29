An overnight Ramadan food festival

HOUSTON – It’s a local food festival with a twist happening overnight!

And all the food is halal.

But why overnight?

Muslims around the world are fasting during the month of Ramadan. They fast during the day and eat at night. Because they eat at night, Ali Qureshi, owner of Q’s Deli, is opening his restaurant’s door for an overnight food festival.

Working in partnership with other food collaborators, there will be an abundance of food. From burgers to sweet Kunafa (a Middle Eastern pastry dessert), there is something for everyone to enjoy.

So whether you observe Ramadan or just feel peckish late at night, stop by Q’s Deli this weekend for an all-night feast.

Event Info

Starts on April 1st at 10 pm

Ends April 2nd at 4 am

Q’s Deli on Dairy Ashford near Hwy 90A

To connect with Q’s Deli, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.