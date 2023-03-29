A look at the cool games and gadgets for kids

We’re hopping right into Easter next week, and if you still need some ideas to help fill those easter baskets, you’re in luck.
From puzzles to games, even slime, here is the 411 on what’s cool for kids this spring.
WATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW:
We’re hopping right into Easter next week, and if you still need some ideas to help fill those easter baskets, you’re in luck.
From puzzles to games, even slime, here is the 411 on what’s cool for kids this spring.
WATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW:
Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.