Prevent colon cancer with virtual colonoscopy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – With colon cancer being the third deadliest, it is the most preventable.

According to Steve Marler at Advanced Body Scan, early detection is the key to finding it early and treating it early, and the outcome is almost always better.

Their state-of-the-art scanner provides a scope-free option for looking inside your body. The scanner looks for cancerous tumors inside and outside the colon. Unlike a scope that only looks at the inside.

This is why for Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Advance Body Scan is offering a 2-for-one deal at $2,495 to the first 25 callers.

Click here for more information. Or give them a call at 833-411-7226.

Watch the full interview in the video above.