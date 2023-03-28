Fashion Icon Isaac Mizrahi to be featured tonight at River Oaks Country Club

Isaac Mizrahi has been an Actor, Host, Producer and Writer for over 40 years. After dressing some of the world's most famous celebrities, he became a champion of accessible fashion. Tonight he will be sharing his remarkable story of success at 'An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi' at the Jung Center.

HOUSTON – Isaac Mizrahi is a Legendary Designer, Best-Selling Author, Talk Show Host, LGBTQ+ Advocate, and Director to discussing Road to Success and Self-Acceptance.

Mizrahi is unique and has many wonderful talents. He describes himself as more than “just” a world-class Designer. His childhood marked by depression and loneliness included crucial moments of affirmation of his difference and extraordinary gifts.

In his career, he’s an author of books, and was the co-creator and star of the award-winning documentary ‘Unzipped.’ He hosted his own television talk show ‘The Isaac Mizrahi Show’ for 7 years, and is a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars, and has appeared in many movies and television shows.

Tonight, substance and stardom will take center stage at ‘An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi,’ benefiting the Jung Center. He will share how his success as an artist, author, and advocate has been shaped by growing up in a gay Syrian Orthodox Jewish community. His after-dinner remarks will be followed by a Q & A session.

The Jung Center’s Spring Benefit enables the Center to offer classes online, on-site and on-location, equipping over 38,000+ people a year with healthy and insightful tools to navigate life’s challenges and care for their mental health.

The dinner also honors Nicole Nathan Gibson, who has dedicated herself to advancing diversity and inclusion in Houston and beyond. She is involved locally and regionally with the Anti-Defamation League, the Congregation Beth Israel board, and on the Kinkaid School’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

Watch the video above to see Derrick Shore’s and Isaac Mizrahi’s chat about his successful career, and what to expect tonight.

EVENT DETAILS:

- Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, starting at 6:30pm with a reception

- Dinner and program kick off at 7:30pm

- River Oaks Country Club, 1600 River Oaks Blvd, Houston, TX 77019

COST:

- Virtual tickets: $150-$300

- In-person tickets: $500-$5,000

- Tables: $5,000-$50,000

Tickets and tables are available here, or you can call 713-524-8253.