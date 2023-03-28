Check your electric bill. It might be time to switch.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In 2023, Reliant is amping up flexibility, savings, and transparency for busy Texans when it comes to energy management. Today at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life the company will discuss the Reliant Flextra Credits plan, which includes up to eight days of free electricity per month, $75 in bill credits for customers to use when they choose and the benefit of 100% solar electricity with no panels.

“We know life can be unpredictable and people are using energy in different ways every day. This means consumers need plans that adapt to their busy lifestyles,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “Customers have responded enthusiastically to our flex plans since we launched them in 2020, and we’re continuing to enhance these offers to make energy more personal and convenient for Texans.”

With the Flextra Credits plan, customers can focus less on electricity and more on life with:

Flexibility: Customers will automatically enjoy completely free electricity on their two highest-usage days each week - up to eight free days per monthly billing period. The plan adapts to each customer’s lifestyle, meaning they don’t need to plan their usage or adjust habits.

Savings: The Flextra Credits plan features a total of $75 in bill credits, powering peace of mind for customers when the unexpected arises. Three $25 bill credits can be applied to their bills when a little extra room is needed in the budget. Customers control when to apply each credit through the app, online, or by phone.

Transparency: It’s easy to keep tabs on energy savings and efficiency. With Flextra Credits, customers enjoy no energy or delivery charges during the free times. When customers want to manage their energy, monitor their usage, or pay their bill, they can easily track free days, redeem bill credits, and check out innovative insights like their solar impact - all through the Truly Free Tracker in the Reliant app.

The Flextra Credits plan is also the easy way to go solar. The plan fully matches each customer’s electricity usage with solar renewable energy certificates or RECs, so customers can support 100% solar powered electricity - no panels required. The Reliant app provides dynamic overviews of a customer’s solar energy usage, positive solar impact, and carbon footprint reduction.

Reliant is here to help customers with innovative products and services to meet their unique needs, backed with award-winning customer care and digital management tools. Texans can sign up for the Flextra Credits plan or learn about other offerings by visiting Reliant.com or calling 1-866-Reliant.