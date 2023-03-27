Edgy Hollywood Fashion Designer Tod Waters

HOUSTON – Raised in Houston, Tod Water is an edgy, rock fashion designer. He’s known for his science fiction & horror-inspired work.
He’s designed for some of Hollywood’s blockbuster films and singers such as Britney Spears, Lenny Kravitz, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Fear the Walking Dead, and Alita: Battle Angel – just to name a few.
And with a background like his, who wouldn’t want to meet him?
Guess what, you can? He’s back in Houston to showcase his work – it’s an exploration of the fashion designer’s edgy and dark creations.
Costumes, Creatures, & Comics Art Show
Soft Open:
March 31st
7:00 - 10:00 PM
Show:
Saturday, April 1st
4:00 - 10:00 PM
At The Hardy & Nance Studios
FREE to attend.
To RSVP to his show, click -> here.
