Edgy Hollywood Fashion Designer Tod Waters

HOUSTON – Raised in Houston, Tod Water is an edgy, rock fashion designer. He’s known for his science fiction & horror-inspired work.

He’s designed for some of Hollywood’s blockbuster films and singers such as Britney Spears, Lenny Kravitz, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Fear the Walking Dead, and Alita: Battle Angel – just to name a few.

And with a background like his, who wouldn’t want to meet him?

Guess what, you can? He’s back in Houston to showcase his work – it’s an exploration of the fashion designer’s edgy and dark creations.

Costumes, Creatures, & Comics Art Show

Soft Open:

March 31st

7:00 - 10:00 PM

Show:

Saturday, April 1st

4:00 - 10:00 PM

At The Hardy & Nance Studios

FREE to attend.

To RSVP to his show, click -> here.

Watch his full interview in the video above.