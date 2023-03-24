Kick off Autism Awareness Month with a classic rock festival

‘A Tribute to Live Aid’ is a festival benefiting adults with autism. If you would like to help a cause and love music from Queen, Duran Duran, and David Bowie - this is the event to attend. The festival kicks off Autism Awareness Month on April 1st at Sawyer Park. Plus, you’ll get to see Jennifer Tyler from 106.9 The Eagle emcee the event.

HOUSTON – It will be an evening to remember with classics from Queen, Elton John, Duran Duran, David Bowie, and U2.

‘A Tribute to Live Aid’ is a festival benefiting adults with autism. With Jennifer Tyler from 106.9 The Eagle emceeing the event, you’ll enjoy the night with the best of classic rock and support a good cause.

NonPareil is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping adults with autism gain skills necessary in the workforce. From social skills, and technical skills to animation and more, the programs give adults on the spectrum the chance to be happy, fulfilled, independent, and build a strong social network. According to nonPareil, 75% of students who complete the program (an average of three to four years) found a job or continued to higher education.

Kyle Cousins, nonPareil Houston Lab Assistant and student, found music to be his escape from reality. It gives him the confidence to open up. His confidence combined with his love of the band Queen, he formed a Houston-based tribute band, Queen Legacy in 2019. Today, the band has a dedicated following and will perform at the festival.

Event Info

A Tribute to Live Aid

Saturday, April 1st

Sawyer Park

Gates open at 5 pm

Tickets start at $25

For tickets and information, click here.

Watch the full interview with Kyle in the video above.