Spring dining guide with Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV

HOUSTON – Tanji Patton from Goodtaste TV is back in the Houston Life kitchen with appetizers and cocktails perfect for spring.

She recommends the following dishes from local restaurants.

Crawfish from Crawfish Hideaway, with locations in Baytown, Dayton, Anahuac and Buffalo.

Pistachio crusted red snapper from Pearl & Vine in Katy

A stuffed artichoke with crawfish, mushrooms and Beurre Blanc from Backstreet Café in River Oaks

Plus, any cake you can get from The Bake Shoppe in Cypress!

Tanji also has an easy appetizer and cocktail you can whip up at home to impress your happy hour guests.

The Whale Flower Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 parts Gray Whale Gin

3 parts Elderflower liqueur

2 parts grapefruit juice

Splash of Soda Water

Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge & Lavender Sprig

Serve with ‘flower’ ice cubes

* Gin is a springtime liquor

Goat Cheese with Edible Flowers and Honey

Ingredients:

Edible flowers (stems removed), such as pansies, violas, lavender, nasturtium, or alyssum, plus more for garnish (optional)

Assorted crackers and fresh berries for serving

Directions:

Roll a log of goat cheese in the vibrant blossoms and finish it with a drizzle of floral honey and flaky sea salt.

Tanji found all of her springtime table décor and settings at Kuhl-Linscomb in Houston.

She also featured a floral tray from Bloomsake. They can help you create a keepsake from your old floral arrangements or wedding bouquets.

For more of Tanji’s recipes and recommendations, visit her website.