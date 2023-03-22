The sounds of Scotland at Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School

HOUSTON – Meet the student from the award-winning pipe and drum band from Saint Thomas’ Episcopal school. Their Scottish Arts program introduces high school students to Scottish music and dance.

Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School’s world-renowned Scottish Arts program has been a part of its heritage since its founding in 1955. The founder wanted a physical activity that also focused on coordination. Their program consists of a bagpipe band, drumline, and Scottish highland dancers.

The students showcase their talents at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land every spring. It’s a one-of-a-kind show full of Scottish music and fun, and all proceeds from the event benefit their Scottish Arts program.

See them perform in person:

Sounds of Scotland

Friday, March 24

Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

7:30 p.m.

Tickets Start at $55

All proceeds will benefit the school’s Scottish arts program.

Click here for more information about the school and event.

Watch the full interview and the special performance in the video above.