Houston Area Women’s Center helping victims of abuse

This month KPRC 2 Community is highlighting Houston Area Women’s Center supporting thousands of women, children and families escape abuse. They offer free services, resources, counseling and 24-hour crisis counseling. If you or someone you know needs help, call their hotline 713-528-2121.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Domestic and sexual violence can happen to anyone. Deciding to leave can be dangerous, and getting support can be lifesaving.

This month KPRC 2 Community highlights the Houston Area Women’s Center supporting thousands of women, children, and families to escape abuse. They offer FREE 24-hour crisis counseling, safety planning, and resources. A digital chatting application is also available.

If you or someone you know needs help, call their hotlines:

For domestic abuse: 713-528-2121

Sexual assault: 713-528-7273

Click here to visit their website

Watch the full interview in the video above.