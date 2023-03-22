Can you spell? HCC Southeast hosts SCRIPPS Regional Spelling Bee this weekend

Regional spelling bee is this weekend at their brand-new location, Houston Community College Southeast. See if Derrick can pass the mini spelling bee on the show.

HOUSTON – This weekend, for the first time, Houston Community College Southeast is hosting the regional spelling bee, where children from across the region will participate. It’s a big deal for HCC Southeast because they are the first community college to host a regional spelling bee.

Approximately 50 children from 22 counties, ages ranging from 6 – 14-year-olds, will compete for one of the three spots to compete at the national spelling bee in Washington D.C.

