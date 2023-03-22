Bottoms up! The Wild West Brew Fest is back!

The annual Wild West Brewfest is back this weekend in Katy! They offer over 800 kinds of beer, live music, and food to ensure you have a good time, while giving back for a cause.

KATY – Bottoms up, y’all! Get ready for beer, fun and giving back this weekend at the Wild West Brewfest in Katy!

This year’s annual event is the 10th festival in 11 years, and the fun festivities will continue with another awesome weekend of great beer, live music, food and more! One of the main goals of this event is to have a great time, while giving back to the community.

The K-Town Throwdown will kick-off the multi-day event starting tomorrow! The official Wild West Brew Fest will be held Saturday March 25th, featuring over 125+ brewers and 800 different beers.

Sips from Houston’s premiere breweries like Karbach, Buffalo Bayou, 8th Wonder, True Anomaly, and Katy’s own, No Label Brewery will all be available!

Since the start of the Wild West Brew Fest, the Rotary Club of Katy has donated over $1 million to the local community in student scholarships and to charitable organizations.

Helpers are needed! This event was volunteer created and continues to be volunteer run! If you’d like to step in and lend a hand somewhere visit their website for more information.

There’s also another surprise in store! The Wild West Brew Fest is now expanding to TWO festivals this year! Woot woot! The second brew festival will also be held at Typhoon Texas located in Pflugerville, TX starting April 6th through April 8th.

Watch the video above for more information about this year’s festivals, and get a look at some beers that Derrick and Deepi got to try!

BEERS MENTIONED IN SEGMENT:

1. NO LABEL BREWING COMPANY, KATY

- Cali Boy: Won a silver medal at the World Beer Cup Awards, from the West Coast IPA.

- Perpetual Peace: Barrel Aged Wee Heavy

2. VALLENSONS’ BREWING COMPANY, PEARLAND

- Pink: World Beer Cup gold medal winner. 1st out of 163 entries for the Fruited American style sour ale. The tart cherries lighten the tart finish!

- 28th State Lite Lager: Predicted to be the beer of the summer! It’s a very clean and light lager great for any occasion. Belgian Triple won bronze at the Texas Brewers Cup.

EVENT DETAILS:

2023 Wild West Brewfest: Typhoon, TX, located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Tomorrow: K-Town Throwdown at 6pm

Friday: Launch party from 7pm until 10pm

Saturday: Brewfest from 3pm to 9pm