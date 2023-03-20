Spring and summer trendy plus size fashion

HOUSTON – Local entrepreneur, mother, mentor, stylist, and CEO of I’MarE Boutique, Martha Elmore, is breaking fashion barriers. She’s helping women of all sizes look and feel their best through her boutique, I’MarE Boutique.

She started her thriving and high-profile business from the trunk of her car after being laid off from her accounting job in 2016. After a successful closet sale, Martha started styling, leading to several plus-size women seeking her expertise.

With over 100k Instagram followers and close to a decade of experience styling faith-based celebrities, her work has been seen on gospel star Tasha Cobbs, Goo Atkins, and various faith-based leaders.

In January 2022, she lost her business due to a tornado. But she never lost faith and remained humble that she opened a brand-new warehouse in April 2022 and launched a mentorship program to help small boutique owners gain success called I’MarE cares.

With no experience in fashion and overcoming adversity, Martha became a powerhouse in plus-size fashion, selling clothes from sizes small to 3X. Watch the video above to see some of her must-see styles for the spring and summer.

To connect with Marth, follow her on Instagram or visit her website for the latest styles.