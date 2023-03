It’s officially the first day of Spring. It’s time to pull out that paint brush, the screwdriver and the sledgehammer. Well, maybe not that sledgehammer. Today at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life when to DIY and when to call in the pros. We want to see your biggest DIY fails!

SHARE HERE ---->>>> Click2Pins | Click2Houston

WATCH HOUSTON LIFE LIVE AT 1:00 p.m