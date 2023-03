HOUSTON – They’re called the ‘punk rockers of Irish dance,’ adding their unique spin on traditional Irish dancing.

The Trinity Irish Dance Company fuses vibrant Irish traditions with ever-evolving American innovation, a hybrid of Irish step and American tap.

Watch the video above of their performance before they help kick off the Miller Outdoors Theatre 100th anniversary season tonight.

8 p.m.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Free

Click here for event information.