Meet the father daughter duo behind the cartoon series ‘Gracie’s Corner’

HOUSTON – Recognized at the Kids Choice Awards, and the 54th NAACP Image Awards, here’s a cute, fun, and educational show your kids will enjoy, ‘Gracie’s Corner.’

It’s an educational cartoon for children featuring predominately black and brown characters. Local father, Javoris ‘Jay’ Hollingsworth, and his wife created the cartoon when they couldn’t find diverse, age-appropriate content to watch during the lockdown for their three kids.

‘Gracie’s Corner’ features Jay’s daughter, Gracie, as the main character. The show offers teachable moments via songs that make you move with culturally relevant versions of nursery rhymes and original new songs like –

“I Love My Hair,” encouraging children to be proud of their natural crown, no matter the style, and

“Counting Coins,” which focuses on money and financial literacy.

See the full father-daughter interview in the video above.

And if you like to connect with them, visit their website.