Catching up with Houston’s Professional Rugby Team – The SaberCats

Mel Camp is on the rugby field catching up with the Sabercats. Watch what you need to know about the brand-new season.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Mel Camp is on the field with Houston’s own professional rugby team, The SaberCats. She’s helping us learn the basics of the game and how the team is preparing for their next big match-up.

Watch what you need to know about their brand-new season in the video above.

And for more information on the team and game day, visit their website.