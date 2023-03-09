Texas country singer Don Louis is a star on the rise

He has built a huge following on social media thanks to his TikTok viral single ‘Neon You.’ Get to know country singer-songwriter Don Louis and find out about his unique sound for a new generation of fans.

HOUSTON – He has built a huge following on social media thanks to his TikTok viral single ‘Neon You.’

Get to know country singer-songwriter Don Louis and find out about his unique sound for a new generation of fans.

He also shared how he went from being a college football player to finding a path in music.

The East Texas native is country music’s new young sensation and will be making his first appearance tonight at Scott Gertner’s Rhythm Room to promote his new EP, “This is for You.

