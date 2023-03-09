Houston winemaker Jenn Rossi sells Texas wines for a cause

Meet the Houston native behind a Texas wine label that gives back to charities. Watch the video to see where you can get her award-winning wines and give back.

HOUSTON – Are you a wine connoisseur? Better yet, do you prefer Texas wines?

Houston Native Jenn Rossi is an award-winning winemaker, winning three silvers and one bronze at prestigious competitions. Her passion for wine and winemaking, entrepreneurial spirit, and heart for charity motivated Jenn to start The Cause Urban Winery. Every bottle sold through The Cause benefits multiple Houston non-profits.

So, if you like to drink wine, especially Texas wines, and give back to a cause, Jenn has four bottles benefitting the following charities:

2021 Skýlos (white wine) - benefiting: Scout’s Honor Rescue

2021 Vai Avanti (rosé wine) - benefiting: HAWC, Houston Area Women’s Center

2021 Alta Semita (red wine) - benefiting: Memorial Park Conservancy

2020 Cura Annonae (red wine) - benefiting: The Houston Food Bank

You can meet Jenn and purchase a bottle at the Rice Village Farmers Market Sunday, March 19th, from 9 am to noon.

For more information, visit causeurbanwinery.com to sign up for email updates about new wines, events, and more.

See her full interview in the video above.