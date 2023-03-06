Does your house guest have manners?

HOUSTON – Behaving rudely in someone else’s space is not only impolite; it can also mean the difference between getting invited back or shelling out for an expensive hotel the next time you’re in town.

Follow Monica and Darian Lewis’ FIVE Rules Every house guest should follow to ensure you’re invited back.

Don’t Be That House Guest…

Don’t Show Up Unannounced. This should be a no-brainer, but it’s a real issue for some. Yes, you must give advanced notice and provide a firm arrival and departure date for your stay. Don’t assume your friends or family can drop everything to accommodate you. Don’t Hold the Host Hostage. Give your host some alone time during the day. If you’re staying more than three days, make your own plans. Your host will appreciate the extra space and time. If you made plans or appointments, pre-arrange your transportation; Uber, Lyft, or other car services are great options. Clean Up What You Mess Up. It’s common for a gracious host to offer to clean up after you. Don’t take it for granted. You should attempt to keep the spaces you use, especially your bedroom and bath. Used towels should be placed in the laundry basket or gently folded. Make your bed before you leave our room for the day. Don’t Overstep Your Boundaries. Resist the urge to snoop through other people’s belongings or offer your unsolicited option about their parenting or relationships. This could lead to a conflict or worse. Instead, when you see the host is handling a personal matter, take that a cue to disappear: Watch TV in another room Go for a Walk or Run Read a Book/ Surf social media Thank The Host – Don’t Just Say It…. Show It. Verbally thank the host for allowing you to stay. Also, step it up with a thoughtful gift for the host. Gifts can include flowers, wine, chocolates, homemade treats, decorative hand towels, or items from your hometown. You can have them delivered after your departure to show your appreciation.

So, don’t be ‘that’ guest. And if you like for your children to learn etiquette, Monica Lewis School of Etiquette is hosting a 3-day camp.

Manners Spring Fling

March 13 – 15

9 am - 12:30 pm

For ages 6 – 13

Register for the event at Monica Lewis School of Etiquette

Monica and Darian Lewis offer more classes, programs, and training in etiquette. You can learn more about them by visiting their website.

