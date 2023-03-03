Nick Cannon exclusive interview

WATCH IN THE PLAYER:

Today at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we talk with the tv host, actor, rapper, comedian and dad Nick Cannon.

Even if you didn’t listen to rap music growing up, you watched ‘Wild n Out’ with Cannon.

He has a long history as one of the best talent scouts and curators in the entertainment industry.

And today he’ll be at the House of Blues in Houston, to showcase a new crop of future superstars.

Future Superstar Tour 2023

Hosted by Nick Cannon

Today, 5:30 pm

House of Blues Houston

