Nick Cannon exclusive interview

WATCH IN THE PLAYER:
Today at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we talk with the tv host, actor, rapper, comedian and dad Nick Cannon.
Even if you didn’t listen to rap music growing up, you watched ‘Wild n Out’ with Cannon.
He has a long history as one of the best talent scouts and curators in the entertainment industry.
And today he’ll be at the House of Blues in Houston, to showcase a new crop of future superstars.
EVENT DETAILS
Future Superstar Tour 2023
Hosted by Nick Cannon
Today, 5:30 pm
House of Blues Houston
BUY TICKETS HERE:
Future Superstar Tour 2023 hosted by Nick Cannon at House of Blues Houston on FRI Mar 3, 2023, 5:30 PM - Live Nation