NBC actor Echo Kellum on his appearance TONIGHT at Pur Noire Urban Wineries!

HOUSTON – Actor Echo Kellum from the NBC show ‘Grand Crew’ is in H-Town! He stopped by Houston Life first and will attend an event this evening at Pur Noire Urban Wineries.

Grand Crew is a hangout comedy about friendship and wine. Noah (Echo Kellum), Nicky (Nicole Byer), Sherm (Carl Tart), Anthony (Aaron Jennings), Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) and Fay (Grasie Mercedes) navigate the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in at all, leaning on each other along the way. They unpack everything at their favorite wine bar because everything is proved to be more fun when you’re with your crew.

Echo Kellum (Noah) says he was optimistic about returning for a second season. “I was very ecstatic. A little surprised, but I kind of saw it coming because I knew if it was really about the chemistry of the cast, the content of the show, then we’d be in good footing,” he says.

To promote the second season of Grand Crew, they’re bringing the show to life through a consumer wine bar activation at bars all around the country! One of the bars selected was Pur Noire Urban Wineries located here in Downtown Houston!

Promotion for the event has begun HERE and is open to the public with no ticket required! The bar activation started yesterday, March 1st and will run through Saturday March 4th from 5:00-9:30pm. Echo is arriving TODAY for a special guest appearance where he’ll greet the guests and show some love!

Watch the video above for details on the event at Pur Noire Urban Wineries!

Pur Noire Urban Wineries is located at 802 Milan St, Suite 103, Houston, TX 77002

Grand Crew Season 2 premieres Friday, March 3rd at 7:30pm on NBC.