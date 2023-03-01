The Houston Arboretum will host their annual Pup Crawl and Pup Expo this weekend! How PAWsome!

You can shop for your dog at the annual Pup Crawl and Pet Expo. Proceeds support the Houston Arboretum and Barc.

HOUSTON – The Houston Arboretum and Nature Center invites YOU and your furry friends to the best “pup” crawl in town! Located on the Arboretum grounds, you’ll interact with local pet vendors at the Pet Expo and walk away with an exclusive Pup Crawl glass!

The Pet Expo will include vendors offering both pet and human accessories and apparel. There will also be custom pet illustrations, doggie daycare boarding, and spa services. You’ll even have the chance to purchase a cup of coffee, and your proceeds will support veterans, their service dogs, and more!

Proceeds support the conservation and education programs of the Houston Arboretum and BARC, the City of Houston’s animal shelter and adoption center. And if you’re looking for a new bestie to call your own, pet adoptions will also be available on site.

The Arboretum requests that all pets be leashed, for the safety of guests and other animals during the event. People are welcome to bring their dogs on leashes to snoop and explore the sights, sounds, and smells of the Arboretum’s five miles of trails! The Arboretum is open EVERYDAY Monday-Sunday from 7a.m. to sunset.

This event will be held rain or shine! If it happens to be cancelled for any reason, the ticket price will be considered a donation to the organization.

DETAILS:

SUNDAY, MARCH 5TH 3PM-6-M

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr.

Houston, TX 77024

TICKETS: $35 for ages 21 and up. Children and non-drinking adults are admitted free of charge. Advanced registration is required for all attendees. Click here to register.

PARKING: Free for Arboretum members when parking code is entered in the Park Houston/Park Mobile App or at the kiosks. Non-members must pay to avoid ticketing. Do not leave valuable items in your car! Both 610 and Woodway Parking Loops are available for guests.