Kinetic Ensemble celebrating women with music & dance

Kinetic Ensemble is breaking the mold when it comes to classical music. This group of Houston-based musicians perform without a conductor. On Friday, March 3, the group will hold a special concert in honor of Women’s History Month - using music and dance to inspire and celebrate women.

The program is titled ‘Her Story’ at MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston in Midtown. The concert starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 with $10 student tickets at the door. The program features music by all-female composers spanning the twentieth century to today. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Nicky Sohn, Kinetic’s first composer-in-residence, Mary Grace Johnson, a violinist, and Kayla Collymore, a guest choreographer joined Houston Life Wednesday to talk about the upcoming program. They all worked on a piece together titled ‘Home’. The world premiere of the song will be Friday at MATCH. It focuses on the life stories of three residents at the Women’s Home Houston, a rehab center for women overcoming addiction and homelessness.

Watch the video clip above to learn more and to hear a sneak peek of the song ‘Home’.