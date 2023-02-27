Katy’s new Brookfield Residential Community the best place to call home in Texas

Whether you’re buying your first home, or looking for something bigger for your growing family, Brookfield Residential in Katy’s Elyson Community makes the best place to call home in Texas. As the 5th largest home developer in North America, they’ve been building modern, stylish homes in the Lone Star State for years. You can see why people love Brookfield by logging on to brookfieldresidential.com/hellohouston, or by giving them a call at (281) 559-6360.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Whether you’re buying your first home, or looking for something bigger for your growing family, Brookfield Residential in Katy’s Elyson Community makes the best place to call home in Texas.

As the 5th largest home developer in North America, they’ve been building modern, stylish homes in the Lone Star State for years.

Brookfield homes in the Elyson community are all uniquely different, and you can explore new floor plans and styles to find the right one for you.

You can see why people love Brookfield by logging on to brookfieldresidential.com/hellohouston, or by giving them a call at (281) 559-6360.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets to feeling right at home with Brookfield Residential Marketing Director Heather Gustafson, and Brookfield Residential Sales Manager Katrina McTear inside one of the beautiful model homes.