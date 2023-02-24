SNEEK PEEK! Crashing Rehearsals at The Alley Theatre to Catch a First Listen to a Song from Cowboy Bob: An Infamous New Musical

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The world-premiere of Cowboy Bob: An Infamous New Musical runs March 3-26 at the Alley Theatre in Houston. Writer and Co-Creator Molly Beach Murphy grew up in Galveston and so having Cowboy Bob debut on stage at The Alley is a dream come true for her. “I grew up seeing plays at The Alley. I fell in love with theater at The Alley. So, to have this musical debut here is beyond an honor,” Murphy told Houston Life.

Houston Life Correspondent Melanie Camp with the Cast and Musicians of Cowboy Bob in The Alley Theatre Rehearsal Hall (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The Musical is inspired by a story Murphy read in Texas Monthly about a woman named Peggy Jo who robbed banks throughout Texas for decades. She evaded police for so long because she dressed as a man. For a long time, police thought they were looking for someone they gave the nickname, Cowboy Bob.

The Alley Theatre describes the musical as this:

Inspired by actual events, this world-premiere musical tells the story of one of the FBI’s most unusual suspects through the eyes of a chain-restaurant waitress desperate to buck her flavorless life and awaken to all that’s possible. With a genre-bending score that shifts from country to punk to folk and indie rock, Cowboy Bob – co-authored by Galveston’s own Molly Beach Murphy – is a defiant rejection of the status quo, inviting audiences to take life by the reins, join the heist, and let it ride.

Houston Life Correspondent, Melanie Camp showed up at rehearsals to share a first listen and sneak peek. Check out the video above.

Get tickets to the show online at AlleyTheatre.org CLICK HERE or call 713.220.5700