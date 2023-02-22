What to watch at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Houston

HOUSTON – The Indian Film Festival of Houston is back this weekend for a huge milestone. 15 years of bringing the best of Indian cinema to H-Town.

Festival executive director Sutapa Ghosh, and Ananth Mahadevan, director of ‘The Storyteller,’ the film that kicks off this year’s edition joined Houston Life for details about this special celebration happening at Asia Society Texas Center.

“Three of the films people will see there are world premieres, and one film, “All That Breathes” has been nominated for the 2023 Oscars in the best documentary film category,” said Ghosh during her interview.

For the complete chat and to watch Mahadevan talk about his feature film, check out the video above.

The 15th Indian Film Festival of Houston is happening Feb.23-25 at the Asia Society Texas Center.

Reception, Film Screenings, and Q&A sessions are happening Thursday – Friday from 4 to 9 pm. And the Black-tie Awards Night and Dinner with Live Entertainment is happening Saturday from 6-9 pm.

For tickets and more information about the complete lineup, click here.