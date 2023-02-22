Houston Life’s Derrick Shore goes inside the factory at Living Designs Furniture to see how they make furniture

From picking and selecting the fabrics to design and building furniture pieces – the team at Living Designs Furniture is full-service. They start from scratch to make custom furniture- that’s comfortable, stylish, and affordable. A local family is behind the company in Houston’s East End. Houston Life’s Derrick Shore gets a behind the scenes tour of their factory location with Sarah Zubowski. Visit LivingDesignsFurniture.com to learn more.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – From picking and selecting the fabrics to design and building furniture pieces – the team at Living Designs Furniture is full-service.

They make custom furniture right here in Houston.

A local family is behind the company in Houston’s East End.

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore gets a behind the scenes tour of their factory location with Sarah Zubowski.

