Meet Brandi Myasia Roots, the Houston stylist behind ‘Daisies & Pancakes’

HOUSTON – Kam Franklin, lead singer of the Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers is known for her cool style, so we were delighted when she introduced us to a local stylist she works with -- who also has ties to Beyonce.

Her name is Brandi Myasia Roots, owner of Daisies & Pancakes, who upcycles thrift store finds and combines in her business her two passions: fashion and skates.

Brandi also shared her inspiring life story after having open heart surgery for a valve replacement surgery in 2018.

Brandi has styled other H-Town celebs such as Richelle Gemini and has an Ivy Park Collaboration under her belt. She also opened up ‘The Lab’ at TSU which teaches beginner, intermediate and advanced skating.

Check out her video above to hear her main tip to help you score while thrifting!

Plus, why she feels everybody should be dancing on roller skates.

To connect with Daisies & Pancakes, click here.