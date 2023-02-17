Local Director and Filmmaker Nate Edwards talks working amongst Hollywood’s biggest stars

The multi-talented Nate Edwards is a dear friend of today’s Celebrity Guest Co-Host Kam Franklin! We chatted about his career in filmmaking, upcoming projects, and what it’s like working with many celebrity A-listers and popular brands.

Nate is originally from Houston and furthered his education in Atlanta. He then moved on to receive his film degree from the Vancouver Film School. He does lots of work with local artists including today’s Co-Host Kam Franklin!

Edwards is a multidisciplinary artist whose first love is filmmaking. His work can be described as ‘magical realism.’ He specializes in short form content through projects with artists Pharrell Williams, Scoot Mcnary, Doja Cat, Tobe Nwigwe, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and Mereba! He’s also connected to entities such as the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Amazon Music, REI, and YouTube.

With his love for short form content and music videos, he’s worked with brands Hyundai, Spotify, Google, and many more, helping out with commercial and brand work.

His current project includes working on a narrative feature documentary about ‘The O’Jay’s.’ Specifically, about the lead singer of The O’Jay’s and his connection to his son. They had an amazing father and son relationship that has never been seen before.

He’s recently been nominated for an NAACP Award! He’s placed in the outstanding Music Video/Visual Album category for his work in ‘Lord Forgive Me’ ft. Tobe Nwigwe, Pharrell, Fat and OLU of Earthgang. Other artists in this category include Lizzo, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar.

Nate says, “I’m just honored to be amongst these names…and it feels amazing!”

Watch the video above to get to know Nate Edwards and his many talents!

You can connect with him here.