It starts with love, new celebrity guest co-host on Houston Life

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Kam Franklin, popular lead singer of the Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers, joined Derrick Shore in studio as a special Houston Life guest co-host.
Today at 1:00 P.M. on Houston Life, Houston’s own Kam Franklin is guest co-hosting with Derrick Shore. Kam is used to performing on stage with her Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers. They’ve been on Late Night with David Letterman and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. But they’re so down to earth, you can catch them at Discovery Green, and kicking off the Rodeo, February 28, at 2 p.m. on the Stars Over Texas Stage, located near the kids’ carnival area.

Today, she is trading in her microphone for a co-hosting spot in Studio B. We’ll get to know her and learn about her latest solo project. Kam is always on point with her fashion thanks to a local stylist. You’ll meet her stylist and how she’s even got the attention of Beyonce’s team. Plus, details on her favorite pop-up kitchen.

