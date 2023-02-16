Taking Your Health Care to Heart How Screenings Can Help Detect Heart Issues and What You Can Do About It

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Bellaire – At Advanced Body Scan they use state-of-the-art technology to take a look inside your body. These scans can be used to help detect abnormalities within the body, as well as cancer, and heart disease.

For Chris Foss’s mother her scan uncovered something in her heart that could have been deadly.

“Chris Foss actually works for us,” Advanced Body Scan Founder, Steve Marler shared the story on Houston Life. Foss’s “...mother lives in Washington State and was visiting. And he asked me if she could get a scan. We let employees and obviously their parents get scans.” After reviewing the scan, the radiologist at Advanced Body Scan said Foss’s mother would need to go immediately to the E.R. Foss said the scan showed, “...significant calcification and blockage in all three arteries and her aortic which led to an emergency visit. And ultimately a triple bypass to save her life.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States and one person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.

At Advanced Body Scan the team are dedicated to helping people take charge of their heath by providing access to scans that could help you identify a health problem even before symptoms manifest. “As we say, the first sign of a heart attack, sometimes is a heart attack, and over 50% are still fatal,” said Marler.

