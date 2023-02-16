Reality TV star Dr. Jen Arnold returns to Houston for a great cause

HOUSTON – She’s a world-renowned neonatologist-turned-reality TV star thanks to the TLC show ‘Little Couple.’

Dr. Jen Arnold chatted with Houston Life about returning to Houston to raise awareness for individuals with different abilities as part of the UP Abilities event, one of several events underway for the 10th Annual Reelabilities Houston Film & Arts Festival happening now thru February 23.

Dr. Jen, who has a rare type of dwarfism called Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia Type Strudwick, also talked about her strong ties to Houston, the place where she and her family lived until 2017 when she was medical director of the Texas Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Simulation Center.

Dr. Jen, her husband Bill Klein, and their family were featured on TLC’s docu-drama, The Little Couple, which followed their personal and professional lives for 14 seasons. From their marriage in 2009 to the launch of their pet shop in H-Town, to the adoption of their children with medical complexities who are also little people, to Jen’s overcoming cancer.

Check out her interview in the video above to see what’s next for her after “Little Couple.”

Houston Film & Arts Festival is happening now thru February 23, There are virtual and in-person events to best fit your schedule, including:

Feb. 21 - ReelWorkplace (Virtual) 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Feb. 21 - ReelFilm: Mental Health Night- HERE. IS. BETTER. ( At Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace) 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

All art, film, and music events are free, but guests are encouraged to register on reelabilitieshouston.org.