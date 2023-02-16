Grab a friend! Enjoy popcorn and movies at the Houston Film Critics Awards Show!

HOUSTON – Calling all movie lovers and film critics! Oscar’s season is upon us! Today on Houston Life, we were joined by Doug Harris, President of Houston Film Critics Society, and T.J. Callahan, Past Secretary from the Houston Film Critics Society to discuss the annual Houston Film Critics Awards Show!

Doug has been reviewing movies for Houstonians as ‘Jr. Mintz’ since the 1980s!

Film reviews by T.J. have been heard on many Houston radio stations! Both Harris and Callahan are inductees in the Texas Radio Hall of Fame and members of the Critics’ Choice Association.

The Academy Awards are March 12th, but the Houston Film Critics Society event is this Saturday night! Whoop whoop! This event is the closest most people will ever get to the true Oscar experience. How cool?!

There will be presenters, and awards in 17 different categories. This includes clips, montages, and films!

EVENT DETAILS:

16th Annual Houston Film Critics Movie Awards

Saturday, February 18, 2023

MATCHBOX 4 at THE MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theatre Center-Houston)

3400 Main

Doors open at 6:30 PM, program begins at 7:00 PM continues to 9:00 PM.

After Party to follow in The Gallery at MATCH until 11 PM.

Tickets start at $15, Houston Life viewers may use coupon code 16ANNUAL to save $5!

Watch the clip above for all details and see what’s in store for this Saturday.

Get ready to grab some popcorn, kick back, relax, turn off your phone, and enjoy some excellent films and an amazing awards show!

Click here to purchase tickets.

To learn more and connect with the Houston Film Critics, you can visit their website!